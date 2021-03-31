Personnel Today Awards 2021 opens for entries

More than 900 people attended the last Personnel Today Awards at the Gorsvenor House Hotel, Park Lane.

HR and L&D teams wishing to celebrate the successes of the past year can begin their journey towards receiving the recognition they deserve from today, as the Personnel Today Awards 2021 opens for submissions.

HR teams, individuals and suppliers are invited to enter the prestigious awards programme, now in its 23rd year, at the end of a tumultuous period that has seen large swathes of the economy locked down and world of employment transformed by remote working.

Personnel Today’s editorial director Rob Moss said: “Our judging panel witnessed huge innovation from employers last year as we found ourselves locked down the first time and, as the pandemic has continued, HR has led the way in which workforces have responded.

2021 Personnel Today Awards categories Apprenticeship Employer of the Year

Change Management Award

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Employee Benefits Award

Employee Experience Award

Employer Branding Award

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

Graduate Scheme of the Year

Health and Wellbeing Award

HR Consultancy of the Year

HR Director of the Year

HR Impact Award

HR Team of the Year

HR Tech Provider of the Year

HR Technology Award

Innovation in Recruitment Award

L&D Supplier of the Year

L&D Team of the Year

Learning and Development Award

People and Purpose Award*

Resourcing Supplier of the Year

Talent Management Award * New category for 2021

“I’m looking forward to seeing submissions from all employers – large and small – to learn about the creative solutions HR and L&D teams have initiated in the face of the past year’s challenges.”

Companies have nine weeks to submit their entries for 24 categories, including the introduction of the new People and Purpose Award, which recognises employers that have purpose and meaning at the heart of what they do and embed sustainability into their decision making.

Last year saw NHS England & Improvement crowned overall winner at a virtual ceremony attended by more 600 people, but the awards return to the Grosvenor House Hotel this year.

David Blackburn, chief people officer of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, won the coveted HR Director of the Year award, while HR Team of the Year went to Great Western Railway. Civil Service HR at the Cabinet Office was the winner of the first Family Friendly Employer of the Year after expanding the support it offered to carers across central government. The category returns for 2021.

A full list of awards categories and criteria are available on the Personnel Today Awards website.

This year we welcome back recruitment process outsourcing specialist PeopleScout as our headline sponsor and The Guardian Jobs, Lloyds Banking Group and XpertHR are category sponsors.

Shortlisted entrants will be invited to a finalists’ party on 7 September and to attend the awards ceremony and dinner on 16 November. Sally Phillips, Claudia Winkleman, Hugh Dennis and Alexander Armstrong are among an impressive list of celebrity hosts who have previously announced the winners of the Personnel Today Awards.

The deadline for entries is 4 June 2021.

Personnel Today Awards 2021 Sponsors