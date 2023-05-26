Pets at Home jobs boost with new stores

Pets at Home plans to open at least 40 new stores, citing the post-pandemic rise of home working as driving a surge in pet ownership.

The company already has 460 shops and is interested in opening new sites in urban areas such as London. The expansion was announced as it delivered record annual profits of £136.4 million yesterday (25 May).

Although Pets at Home has not indicated how many jobs the new store openings would create, it has already opened a new warehouse hub in Staffordshire, employing around 750 people.

The company won the HR impact award at the Personnel Today Awards in 2022, where judges praised its employability programmes, investment in apprenticeships and career development.

In October last year, Pets at Home appointed new chief people officer Rachel Mooney, who joined from online challenger bank Monzo.

Chief executive Lyssa McGowan said the pandemic had not only driven more workers to invest in pets as they could do their jobs from home, but people were buying pets at a younger age.

McGowan said she would not rule out international expansion and the company will invest £400 million in building a new integrated pet care app that combined its vet, grooming and retail services.

“It will make it easy, seamless and enjoyable for people to access everything they need to care for their pet easily: when they want it, how they want it, where they want it. That’s what our platform is going to deliver,” she said.

