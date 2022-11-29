RAD Awards 2023 shortlist: Creative Idea

As we announce the finalists in the prestigious 2023 RAD Awards, which celebrate the best of the best in recruitment advertising and communications, we profile the campaigns shortlisted for the Creative Idea award, sponsored by Indeed.

Capgemini Active Inclusion – Pink Squid

For Capgemini, fostering an inclusive culture is integral to building a diverse and thriving workforce and creating competitive advantage. The company’s internal networks create a safe space for employees with similar backgrounds and experiences. Capgemini wanted to support its networks by raising awareness of them internally, increasing their membership and allyship, and showcasing the impact they could make.

Capgemini has six key networks focused on race equality, women, LGBTQI+, capability (disability and carers), veterans and mental health. By talking to members it could understand the impact of these groups on themselves and the company. Based on these discussions the company wanted to shift the mindset from acceptance to active inclusion.

‘Stories Best Shared’ showed employees the inner workings of each network. One person was selected from each to share a personal story in a letter, read by someone on camera outside of the network. Readers were interviewed to understand their reactions, after which the writer was revealed and both parties were encouraged to connect. Following this, the audience could join the conversation and hopefully the network.

The ‘Stories’ exercise has been one of the top 10 most viewed on Capgemini’s UK website, with a 280% increase in active dwell time. All of the company’s networks have enjoyed membership growth, in particular the mental health network Talking Heads which gained 32% more members as a result.

EQRx Be You – Ph.Creative

Pharmaceutical company EQRx wanted employees to get a deeper insight into each other’s lives to build inclusion. It asked every employee a question: ‘If you could think of one thing, one object that tells us just a little more about who you are and the story behind it, what would it be?’ The company sent a film about how the project would work and included some examples of real colleagues’ objects and stories, prompting employees to keep the momentum going.

Employees shared personal experiences from precious family moments to stories of beating cancer or losing a loved one. To show the diversity of experiences, EQRx asked an artist to create a tapestry to showcase employees’ stories, which became the EQRx ‘Tapestory’. This was revealed to the company via a live online broadcast, which was followed up with more films and interviews with team members.

EQRx created a beautiful, never-ending digital book with each page adorned with an illustration and story. Every new member participates in Tapestory as part of their onboarding and 83% of employees chose to participate at launch. The company believes the team has “come together in a way none of them have with any other employer”.

FordLiive – Havas People

Ford of Europe needed an eLearning tool that would support its sales and aftersales colleagues to promote FordLiive – a live data service that helps drive smarter maintenance decisions and technical support, maximising uptime for commercial vehicle customers. It wanted dealers to feel connected with the benefits of FordLiive on a practical, functional and emotional level.

Havas People created a game called THE PULSE. Gamers are transported into a digital landscape where their main task is to keep customer vehicles on the road. Challenges included overcoming failures that reduced uptime, reinforcing the message of ‘if the vehicle stops, the business stops’. Each challenge included a multiple-choice question where wrong answers reduced uptime. After each one, users were educated on a topic before they could move on.

Finally, users were taken to a ‘mission control’ environment where they had to spot vehicles experiencing downtime on a digital dashboard. Once the game was complete, users could see their final score and facts on everything they’d learned.

Dealer engagement has increased, with Italy scoring 99% for engagement. Feedback from users include comments such as “it’s the most engaging training I have ever seen”. Modules have been completed across 20 markers and dealers feel more confident in selling the benefits of FordLiive to customers.

Mollie Driven By Love – The Truth Agency

Fintech start-up Mollie wants to become the world’s most loved financial services provider. To do this it needs to create an employer brand where people are inspired by what the company stands for: Be Bold, Be Authentic, Be Loved. The Truth Agency immersed itself in Mollie’s culture, speaking with founders, senior executives, and colleagues at all levels to discover what drove them.

A culture of love kept coming up in discussions, which led to the creation of the ‘Driven by love’ employer brand – this referred to employees’ love in creating industry-leading products, challenging each other to get the best solutions, and in creating lasting impact. Any output needed to show how it feels to love what you work on – emotive, memorable and intriguing for potential candidates.

The agency built an employer brand toolkit, culture guide, tone of voice guide, social assets and new careers site. Its ‘crown jewel’ was a film bringing the culture to life, depicting colleagues gliding through workplace situations. It uses a ‘double-dolly’ shot in the style of Spike Lee to show employees moving in sync with one another.