RAD Awards 2023: Showcase your talent attraction and communications

Employers who have made great strides in their employer branding and recruitment communications are being invited to enter the 2023 RAD Awards, which are currently open for entries.

The Recruitment Advertising Awards champion the very best in recruitment marketing and communications.

Widely considered to be the Oscars of the recruitment advertising industry, the RADS celebrate great creative work produced by ad agencies in partnership with their clients, as well as in-house teams. Entries are rewarded for innovative and effective solutions in the employer branding, talent acquisition and retention space.

Richard Andrews, director of the RAD Awards, said: “This year promises to be another fantastic event and we’re really keen to attract employers and HR professionals directly so they can join us in celebrating innovation in the world of employer branding and recruitment communications.”

There are 22 categories at this year’s RADS including:

Candidate Experience

Digital Experience for Early Talent

Early Careers Attraction

Employer Website

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion

Graduate Campaign

In-House Employer Brand Team of the Year.

Entries are now open, you can view all of this year’s categories and criteria by downloading the entry guide.

Winners in 2022 included employers such as Aviva, Lloyds Banking Group and EY alongside advertising agencies including and Blackbridge Communications, Experience and Radancy.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 26 January 2023 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane. The evening will consist of a drinks reception, three-course fine dining menu, entertainment, awards ceremony and after-party.

Guest hosts of the event have included Tom Allen, Russell Kane, Claudia Winklemen, Josh Widdicombe and Maisie Adam.

For more information visit the RAD Awards website.