OnboardingCandidate experienceSocial mediaLatest NewsEquality, diversity and inclusion

RAD Awards 2023: Showcase your talent attraction and communications

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Guests enjoying last year's RAD Awards
Guests enjoying last year's RAD Awards

Employers who have made great strides in their employer branding and recruitment communications are being invited to enter the 2023 RAD Awards, which are currently open for entries.

The Recruitment Advertising Awards champion the very best in recruitment marketing and communications.

Widely considered to be the Oscars of the recruitment advertising industry, the RADS celebrate great creative work produced by ad agencies in partnership with their clients, as well as in-house teams. Entries are rewarded for innovative and effective solutions in the employer branding, talent acquisition and retention space.

Richard Andrews, director of the RAD Awards, said: “This year promises to be another fantastic event and we’re really keen to attract employers and HR professionals directly so they can join us in celebrating innovation in the world of employer branding and recruitment communications.”

There are 22 categories at this year’s RADS including:

  • Candidate Experience
  • Digital Experience for Early Talent
  • Early Careers Attraction
  • Employer Website
  • Equality, Diversity & Inclusion
  • Graduate Campaign
  • In-House Employer Brand Team of the Year.

Entries are now open, you can view all of this year’s categories and criteria by downloading the entry guide.

Winners in 2022 included employers such as Aviva, Lloyds Banking Group and EY alongside advertising agencies including and Blackbridge Communications, Experience and Radancy.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 26 January 2023 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on London’s Park Lane. The evening will consist of a drinks reception, three-course fine dining menu, entertainment, awards ceremony and after-party.

Guest hosts of the event have included Tom Allen, Russell Kane, Claudia Winklemen, Josh Widdicombe and Maisie Adam.

For more information visit the RAD Awards website.

Rob Moss

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. He specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts, most recently on the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Two in five workers from ethnic minorities experience...

Allegations and resignations shine unwelcome light on RAF...

Personnel Today Awards 2022 shortlist: HR Consultancy of...

Oven-Ready HR Reheated part 2: Prof Sir Cary...

Tattoos in the workplace: dress codes and visible...

Transport sector recruitment ‘should be overhauled to improve...

Train conductor unfairly dismissed after ‘black privilege’ comment

How to create an inclusive workplace for religion

‘I’m not an activist: I just want fairer...

Why employers should collect workforce disability data