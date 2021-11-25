Working from homeLatest NewsHR practiceLabour marketPay & benefits

Refusing flexible work to employees costs UK firms £2bn

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Construction workers can benefit from flexible working policies as much as office workers, the report states.
Photo: McAlpine
Construction workers can benefit from flexible working policies as much as office workers, the report states.
Photo: McAlpine

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Refusals to accommodate flexible working requests are costing businesses almost £2bn a year, one of the first reports to quantify the economic benefits of flexible work has revealed. Flexonomics, commissioned by construction giant Sir Robert McAlpine and flexible working campaigner Mother Pukka, found that flexible working annually contributed £37bn to the UK economy. It forecast that a 50% increase in flexible working could result in a net economic gain of £55bn for the entire economy, while creating 51,200 new jobs. The study defined flexibility as any way of working that suits an employee’s needs – it did not simply entail working at home. It revealed how even hard-to-flex sectors like construction could embrace the working model whether it be through self-rostering or mutually agreed shift swaps. The high cost of refusing to accommodate flexible working requests was the result of employers not appreciating how flexible working boosted productivity and employee morale. Employers who refuse to allow it also did not realise that flexible working was linked with far lower employee absences. These errors were costing business almost £2bn a year, Flexonomics concluded. Flexible working, the report said, was about far more than simply working at home. It could be introduced in:
  • Working pat
Avatar

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Work is becoming more secure, finds CIPD

Steep rise in shifts reveals extent of retail...

Carers struggle to juggle care with work responsibilities

Ellie Simmonds: Be intrigued to learn how to...

Pandemic drove changes in shape of workforce, not...

HMRC to move 9,000 staff to Newcastle office...

Covid-related employment cases: 10 key rulings for employers

Hybrid working: How to develop a truly agile...

Personnel Today Awards 2021 winners: ‘Radical’ partnership scoops...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Financial Services Compensation Scheme...