Labour launches ‘pro-business, pro-worker’ manifesto

The Labour Party has launched its general election manifesto, confirming numerous changes to workers’ rights if it forms a government on 5 July.

At a launch event in Manchester, Sir Keir Starmer pledged no increases to income tax, national insurance or VAT. “That is a manifesto commitment,” he said, saying Labour’s blueprint was “much more than a list of policies” but actually a “plan for change”.

The manifesto contains no new pledges that have not already been announced. “We are pro-business and pro-worker”, said Starmer, “the party of wealth creation”. It describes the UK’s employment laws as “outdated” and “not fit for the modern economy”.

Labour would implement its plan to Make Work Pay: Delivering a New Deal for Working People, which it published last month.

The party, currently 21 points ahead in the polls, would “stop the chaos” and “turn the page to create a partnership between business and trade unions”, introducing legislation within 100 days of coming to power.

The Labour manifesto says it will consult fully with businesses, workers, and civil society on how to put our plans into practice before legislation is passed.

This includes banning “exploitative” zero-hours contracts; ending fire and rehire; and introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal.

“We will strengthen the collective voice of workers, including through their trade unions, and create a single enforcement body to ensure employment rights are upheld,” it says. “These changes will improve the lives of working people across the entire UK.”

Labour would also make sure the minimum wage is a “genuine” living wage, changing the remit of the Low Pay Commission so it accounts for the cost of living.

Labour will also remove “discriminatory” age bands, so all adults are entitled to the same minimum wage. This would see 18 to 20-year-olds, currently on a minimum wage of £8.60 per hour, join their older colleagues on the national living wage of £11.44, a 33% increase.

Labour will reform employment support so it “drives growth and opportunity”, underpinned by rights and responsibilities – “people who can work, should work” – with consequences for those who do not fulfil their obligations.

Plaid Cymru manifesto

Earlier today Plaid Cymru launched its manifesto, demanding a fair funding system for Wales. Similar to the Greens, the Party of Wales said they would investigate higher national insurance contributions for higher earners and a wealth tax.

Plaid would reintroduce the cap on bankers’ bonuses, which was scrapped by the government in 2023. It would map out skills needs by sector, implement an apprenticeship living wage and reduce the financial burden on students such as free travel and free meals.

The party also wants to devolve employment law to Wales, reversing “anti-strike” legislation, abolish compulsory zero-hours contracts, establish a right to disconnect, and reform shared parental leave.

