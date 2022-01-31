Status of Workers Bill heads to House of Commons

told Personnel Today that simplifying how workers were categorised would help tackle the issue of “bogus” self-employment and prevent organisations from forcing individuals into setting up personal service companies in order to cut costs. However, at the Bill’s third reading on Friday (28 January), business minister Lord Callanan said the government is “not convinced that the Bill is the right course of action” and suggested ministers would not support it.A Bill that seeks to create a single status of worker under UK employment legislation has moved a step closer to becoming law, but a Conservative peer has suggested that ministers would not support it. Lord Hendy QC’s Status of Workers Bill, passed its third reading in the House of Lords last week, and will now head to the House of Commons to be debated by MPs. If taken forward, the bill would create a single worker status, thereby entitling every individual who carries out work for another party to employment rights such as sick pay and holiday pay. Lord Hendy