EuropeLatest NewsSickness absenceSpainLeave

Take-up slow for Europe’s only state menstrual paid leave policy

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Nearly one year after Spain became Europe’s first country to introduce paid menstrual leave, figures suggest the policy has been taken up by relatively few women.

In the 11 months since the law was introduced, menstrual leave was taken 1,559 times, according to data from Spain’s ministry of inclusion, social security and migration.

The law allows for three days of menstrual leave per cycle for those with debilitating period symptoms, such as painful cramps, nausea, dizziness and vomiting. To apply for the paid leave, employees need to get a doctor’s note, because the bill for companies will be met by Spain’s social security system. The final version of the act limited menstrual leave to those with previously diagnosed conditions such as endometriosis.

Statutory sick pay

Care provider’s workers win day-one sick pay

Government asks for opinions on statutory sick pay

Former ministers call for statutory sick pay reforms

The ministry said: “As can be seen from the data, there has not been an avalanche of this type of temporary incapacity and its use has stabilised month by month since its implementation.”

From 1 June 2023, when the policy came into effect, to 24 April, the most recent date for which figures were available, the average leave taken spanned 3.03 days. An average of 4.75 people used the leave each day.

Critics of the act have said that “menstrual leave” is a misnomer because really what was being provided was leave caused by secondary dysmenorrhea (the medical term for period pains). But business leaders are said to be relieved that the previously feared wave of leave requests had not materialised.

Mónica Ciria, an adviser who deals with workplace problems, told the Guardian: “For women with painful periods or who have problems with menstruation, it’s a relief because you’re not going to see your pay drop and you don’t have to force yourself to go to work when you’re not well.”

She described the law as a “huge step forward” that has made a hidden condition visible.

Others have said that the apparent low take-up is caused by stigma, with women preferring the traditional “don’t ask, don’t tell” approach to sickness absence approved by doctors.

The Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society estimated that about one-third of women suffer from dysmenorrhea, symptoms of which include debilitating headaches, diarrhoea and fever.

Other countries that grant menstrual leave include Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Zambia.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more human resources jobs

 

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Top 10 HR questions May 2024: Performance and...

Sickness absence: hybrid workers take less time off

Top 10 HR questions March 2024: Ramadan, carer’s...

HC-One care workers win day-one sick pay

Labour to work with JobCentres on return to...

Civil service sickness absence hits 12-year high

Top 10 HR questions February 2024: holiday, carer’s...

Sickest areas of the UK are getting sicker

Employers must improve support for terminally ill workers

People who work at home record lowest sickness...