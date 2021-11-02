EthnicityLatest NewsEquality & diversityRace discriminationEmployment tribunals

Worker wins race discrimination case after club met ‘fair-skinned dealer’ request

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Claimant Semhar Tesfagiorgis arriving at the employment tribunal last month
PA Images / Alamy
Claimant Semhar Tesfagiorgis arriving at the employment tribunal last month
PA Images / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A Mayfair private members’ club discriminated against black employees when it accommodated a patron’s request for a ‘fair-skinned dealer’, an employment tribunal has found. A unanimous judgment from the London Central Employment Tribunal said that Crown London Aspinalls had directly discriminated against claimant Semhar Tesfagiorgis because of her race and had treated her less favourably than other employees when it had complied with patrons’ requests for “fair-skinned female dealers” or “western-looking female staff”. Tesfagiorgis claimed that in December 2019 she and a black colleague were prevented from working as dealers at a patron’s table because he had requested a white employee. The company responded by providing the table with a white male dealer instead. The casino told the tribunal that it felt it was necessary to accommodate the partron’s request, no matter how unreasonable, as it was in the company’s best interest. In her witness statement, Tesfagiorgis said the company’s managing director questioned her on whether he should “turn away a million-pound customer” when she raised a complaint. Tesfagiorgis also alleged that the company had prevented her from swapping a shift with a colleague in 2015 because a patron did not want a black dealer. This claim was brought out of time, but the tribunal agreed this had also been unfavourable treatment and direct race discrimination. The tribunal’s written judgment said: “Our finding is that the claimant and her black fem
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Legal CORE: Law firms collaborate on major ethnic...

‘Calm down, calm down’: Liverpool bus driver’s racism...

Peter Cheese: Don’t wait for ethnicity pay gap...

Sharp rise at employment tribunals last year in...

Porsche salesman unfairly dismissed for joining in with...

Finance regulator proposes diversity benchmarks for City boards

Up to claimants to provide discrimination evidence, Supreme...

Ethnic minority doctors twice as likely to face...

Report recommends ethnicity pay gap disclosure

Estate agent Savills investigates racist tweet