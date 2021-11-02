Worker wins race discrimination case after club met ‘fair-skinned dealer’ request

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A Mayfair private members’ club discriminated against black employees when it accommodated a patron’s request for a ‘fair-skinned dealer’, an employment tribunal has found. A unanimous judgment from the London Central Employment Tribunal said that Crown London Aspinalls had directly discriminated against claimant Semhar Tesfagiorgis because of her race and had treated her less favourably than other employees when it had complied with patrons’ requests for “fair-skinned female dealers” or “western-looking female staff”. Tesfagiorgis claimed that in December 2019 she and a black colleague were prevented from working as dealers at a patron’s table because he had requested a white employee. The company responded by providing the table with a white male dealer instead. The casino told the tribunal that it felt it was necessary to accommodate the partron’s request, no matter how unreasonable, as it was in the company’s best interest.
