Worker wins race discrimination case after club met ‘fair-skinned dealer’ request

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A unanimous judgment from the London Central Employment Tribunal said that Crown London Aspinalls had directly discriminated against claimant Semhar Tesfagiorgis because of her race and had treated her less favourably than other employees when it had complied with patrons’ requests for “fair-skinned female dealers” or “western-looking female staff”. Tesfagiorgis claimed that in December 2019 she and a black colleague were prevented from working as dealers at a patron’s table because he had requested a white employee. The company responded by providing the table with a white male dealer instead. The casino told the tribunal that it felt it was necessary to accommodate the partron’s request, no matter how unreasonable, as it was in the company’s best interest.In her witness statement, Tesfagiorgis said the company’s managing director questioned her on whether he should “turn away a million-pound customer” when she raised a complaint. Tesfagiorgis also alleged that the company had prevented her from swapping a shift with a colleague in 2015 because a patron did not want a black dealer. This claim was brought out of time, but the tribunal agreed this had also been unfavourable treatment and direct race discrimination. The tribunal’s written judgment said: “Our finding is that the claimant and her black fem