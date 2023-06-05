Living wageLatest NewsPay & benefitsMinimum wage

Think tank seeks investment for basic income pilot

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Jarrow in north-east England is one of the communities hoping to benefit from the trial
ML Robinson / Shutterstock.com
Jarrow in north-east England is one of the communities hoping to benefit from the trial
ML Robinson / Shutterstock.com

Think tank Autonomy is seeking funding for a two-year pilot programme of universal basic income (UBI) in England.

Under the proposed trial, 30 people would be paid £1,600 per month without any obligation to work. Participants would be drawn from Jarrow in north-east England and Grange, an area in East Finchley in north London.

The organisation has published a report – A big local Basic Income – where it outlines the arguments for a policy where all individuals receive a set salary every month regardless of their means.

Individuals receive the salary whether they decide to work or not, and supporters argue that it reduces poverty and inequality in the community, and benefits public health.

Furthermore, as artificial intelligence and technology transforms the nature of people’s roles and job design, it could “maximise the social benefits of automating labour”, according to Autonomy.

Universal basic income

Could universal basic income ever take off in the UK? 

Spain may launch permanent universal basic income 

In Scotland, four local authorities and Public Health Scotland explored the feasibility of a UBI pilot in 2020, but concluded it would not be possible as substantive and complex legislative, technical and delivery changes were needed.

The Welsh government has also indicated in 2021 it would trial UBI, having garnered support for the concept of UBI in the Senedd. Wales is currently running a pilot of UBI for care leavers, who receive £1,600 per month for two years and are able to work on top of their monthly stipend.

Autonomy claims that its pilot would be different from previous, government-led pilots as it would be led by the two communities and their unique circumstances.

A “micro-pilot”, as it is called, would collect new data on UBI in a UK context while demonstrating the impact of offering it on a community level.

Support for the pilot has come from door-knocking, workshops, roundtables and surveys with residents, it said. The pilot would also include a control group, which would not receive the payments but would take part in questionnaires, focus groups and interviews as part of the evaluation process. This group would be paid for their time.

The pilots will be led by local task forces of residents, a national steering group including representatives from the Basic Income Conversation lobbying organisation, and research partners from Northumbria University.

Autonomy has broken down the costs of carrying out a two-year pilot, estimating it will need between £1.64 million and £1.66 million.

The locations have been chosen because of their strong sense of community but also high levels of desperation. In Jarrow, 16.4% of working age people claim benefits compared with a regional average of 10.5%.

In Grange in East Finchley 55.5% of people are in the most deprived 20% of neighbourhoods by income, despite being minutes away from multi-million pound houses in Hampstead.

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, said UBI would be “transformative for welfare in this country”.

“All the evidence shows that it would directly alleviate poverty and boost millions of people’s wellbeing: the potential benefits are just too large to ignore,” he said.

“With the decades ahead set to be full of economic shocks due to climate change and new forms of automation, basic income is going to be a crucial part of securing livelihoods in the future.”

Cleo Goodman, co-founder of Basic Income Conversation, added: “We’re hopeful that this plan will result in the first ever basic income pilots in England.

“No one should ever be facing poverty, having to choose between heating and eating, in one of the wealthiest countries in the world. Basic income has the potential to simplify the welfare system and tackle poverty in Britain.”

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Female graduates’ starting salary lower than men’s

Virgin Media O2 pay deal agreed with union

Amazon offers term-time contracts

Turning pay equity into an opportunity, not a...

Pay settlements in April remain at 6%

Union warns Asda over mooted pay cuts

Sharp fall in salary transparency in job ads

Half of HR leaders lack data for pay...

Half of gig workers earn below minimum wage

Inflation in March 2023 still above 10%