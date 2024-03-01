Top 10 HR questions February 2024: holiday, carer’s leave and flexible working

Employers should check when the upcoming changes to holiday for irregular hours workers will apply to their workers, as it’s not the same date for everyone.

There are a range of employment law developments coming up in April this year, including changes to the calculation of holiday entitlement and pay for irregular hours and part-year workers. Employers should be aware that the exact date that this will apply to them will depend on the dates of their holiday year. One of the most popular FAQs in February highlights this.

Another change coming into force in April is the introduction of statutory carer’s leave. Featured FAQs on the new right look at eligibility, the timing of periods of carer’s leave and the arrangements for notice. One FAQ explains the approach the government has taken to whether employees are required to provide evidence of their entitlement to take leave, or of the caring activities that they are taking leave for.

Also expected in April are some changes to the procedure for statutory flexible working requests, including the time limit for dealing with a request. This is the subject of another of February’s top FAQs.

The top 10 HR questions in February 2024:

1. Who will be eligible for statutory carer’s leave?

2. How much statutory carer’s leave will an employee be able to take?

3. When do the changes to holiday entitlement and pay for irregular hours and part-year workers come into effect?

4. What is the time limit within which an employer must respond to a request for flexible working?

5. What notice will be required to take statutory carer’s leave?

6. Will an employer be able to require any evidence from an employee who requests to take statutory carer’s leave?

7. How should an employer calculate a term-time worker’s paid holiday?

8. Can an employer refuse an employee’s request to take statutory carer’s leave?

9. If an employee is on sickness absence during a bank holiday, are they entitled to be paid or to receive time off in lieu?

10. Who is covered by the definitions of irregular hours workers and part-year workers in the Working Time Regulations 1998?

