Top 10 HR questions October 2017: Modern slavery statements and GDPR

By on 2 Nov 2017 in Data protection, employment contracts, Flexible working, General Data Protection Regulation, Holidays and holiday pay, Modern slavery
Protesters against modern slavery at the Walk for Freedom March in London last monthMatthew Chattle/REX/Shutterstock
Protesters against modern slavery at the Walk for Freedom March in London last month
Matthew Chattle/REX/Shutterstock

The requirement for large employers to publish a slavery and human trafficking statement came into force in October 2015 and was phased in based on employers’ financial years. Most employers will now be due to publish their second statements, if they have not done so already.

Questions on the duty to publish a statement under the transparency in supply chains provisions of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 were among the most popular on XpertHR in October. Other popular questions cover the General Data Protection Regulation, flexible working requests and ill-health dismissals.

Here are the top 10 HR questions in October 2017:

1. Which employers are required to publish a slavery and human trafficking statement?

2. What is the General Data Protection Regulation?

3. In what circumstances can an employer reject a request for flexible working?

4. Will the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) affect small employers?

5. What duties do employers have under the “transparency in supply chains” provisions of the Modern Slavery Act 2015?

6. Other than consent, what legal grounds will there be for processing personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

7. When is it permissible for an employer to terminate the contract of an employee on the grounds of ill health?

8. What is a TUPE transfer?

9. Do employers need to amend employees’ contracts to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

10. Can an employer require its employees to take holiday at a particular time?

