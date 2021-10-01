Top 10 HR questions September 2021: Vaccinations and resignations

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.As more employees return to the workplace, employers may want to know what proportion of their workforce has had their Covid-19 vaccinations. Questions about the role of vaccinations in employers' coronavirus health and safety measures continue to be popular. The top question this month looks at the data protection issues around asking about vaccination status. A number of questions about resignations also feature in the top 10, including on resignation during disciplinary proceedings and whether employees can withdraw their resignation if they change their mind.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.