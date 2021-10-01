Eek! Missing template.
Top 10 HR questions September 2021: Vaccinations and resignations

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Resignations are on the up as employers find it harder attract talent. Image: Leremy / Shutterstock
Resignations are on the up as employers find it harder attract talent. Image: Leremy / Shutterstock

As more employees return to the workplace, employers may want to know what proportion of their workforce has had their Covid-19 vaccinations. Questions about the role of vaccinations in employers' coronavirus health and safety measures continue to be popular. The top question this month looks at the data protection issues around asking about vaccination status. A number of questions about resignations also feature in the top 10, including on resignation during disciplinary proceedings and whether employees can withdraw their resignation if they change their mind.

The top 10 HR questions in September 2021:

1. Can employers ask employees if they have had a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination? 2. Can an employer require employees to have a coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination? 3. Can employers use the NHS Covid Pass to check employees' coronavirus status? 4. What should an employer do if it becomes aware that an EEA national employee does not have settled or pre-settled status? 5. If an employee resigns after disciplinary proceedings have been commenced should the employer continue the disciplinary procedure?
Rob Moss

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

