Top CEOs’ UK pay overtook average workers’ salary today – later than usual

This was one of the High Pay Centre's key findings as it reported that CEOs' earnings for 2022 had surpassed the median UK full time salary just prior to 9am on Friday 7 January. The think tank was founded in 2011. CEO pay showed a 17% fall to £2.7m in 2020 from £3.25m the previous year, a reflection of the temporary pay cuts and bonus cancellations many organisations announced during the initial lockdowns following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The figure of £2.7m is still about 86 times the median earnings of a full-time UK worker but in terms of ratio was the lowest figure for years. The think tank noted that most FTSE 100 firms have not yet announced CEO pay for their financial year ending in 2021, but 57% of those that have recorded an increase on 2020 levels – so next year's high pay day could well come earlier. This is particularly likely given that the FTSE 100 rose 14% in 2021, so has inflated the value of share-based incentives that are often the largest components of pay packets for leading executives. Commentators have also suggested that many of those companies that accepted furlough support have exercised boardroom restraint for the past 18 months but will now feel free to apply a catch-up approach to executive pay.Polling carried out by the High Pay Centre with Survation sought to shed light on the public's views regarding high earners and how their earning levels. This found that 77% of people recognised that high earners have had advantages in life such as more expensive education, family money