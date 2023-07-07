Latest NewsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unionsCommuting

RMT announces Tube strikes for last week of July

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Commuters will face disruption in London in the final week of July
Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com
Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

London employers could face more disruption in the final week of July as RMT has confirmed several days of strike action on the Tube.

The RMT said a week of “rolling strike action” would begin on 23 July and end on Friday 28 July, with different grades and sections of the London Underground walking out over the week.

Tube staff are striking over proposals to cut 600 jobs, pay levels and changes to pensions and working conditions. The union claims the changes could leave stations unstaffed, be a threat to maintenance standards and compromise safety.

The announcement comes shortly after the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operating companies, officially revealed proposals to close almost every railway station ticket office across England as passenger numbers plummet post-pandemic.

Rail strikes

Who is on strike and when?

Rail disruption as Aslef stages overtime ban 

Is the current wave of strike action working? 

The RMT had previously announced three further rail strike days on 20, 22 and 29 July, which will impact key sports events such as the golf Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and the fourth Ashes test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.

“Plans by TfL to cut 600 jobs and attack our members’ pensions are simply unacceptable.

“We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut. However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure.”

Transport for London’s chief operating officer, Glynn Barton, said: “We are disappointed that the RMT has announced strike action on this range of issues that we have been attempting to discuss with them openly.

“We are urging the union to reconsider and engage with us to discuss the issues and seek a resolution.”

Jo Faragher

