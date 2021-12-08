‘Wokeful’? No, Armed Forces’ diversity is woeful says chief of defence staff

Diversity in the military
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said that the Armed Forces risked 'looking ridiculous' unless they better reflect the nation they serve, saying it was not about 'wokefulness' but 'woefulness'. The new chief of defence staff made the comments yesterday in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute, saying that it is "not an Army thing or a Navy thing, it's a challenge to the whole of defence". Radakin, who is state educated, described service personnel as "social mobility in action". The Armed Forces are the largest sponsor and provider of youth organisations in the UK, he said. "We are the largest employer of apprentices. We take young people, some of whom have few prospects, and we put them on a path of opportunity. Our veterans are some of the most qualified and capable individuals that any employer could ask for." He referred to the extraordinary array of skills in the Reserve Forces and that phrases such as "Be the Best" were not just slogans, but the "lived experience" for generations of servicemen and women.
