Social mobilitySexual harassmentGenderEthnicityMilitary

‘Wokeful’? No, Armed Forces’ diversity is woeful says chief of defence staff

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss The UK's new chief of defence staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. Photo: Tayfun Salci / Zuma Press Wire / Alamy
The UK's new chief of defence staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. Photo: Tayfun Salci / Zuma Press Wire / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said that the Armed Forces risked ‘looking ridiculous’ unless they better reflect the nation they serve, saying it was not about ‘wokefulness’ but ‘woefulness’. The new chief of defence staff made the comments yesterday in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute, saying that it is “not an Army thing or a Navy thing, it’s a challenge to the whole of defence”. Radakin, who is state educated, described service personnel as “social mobility in action”. The Armed Forces are the largest sponsor and provider of youth organisations in the UK, he said. “We are the largest employer of apprentices. We take young people, some of whom have few prospects, and we put them on a path of opportunity. Our veterans are some of the most qualified and capable individuals that any employer could ask for.” He referred to the extraordinary array of skills in the Reserve Forces and that phrases such as “Be the Best” were not just slogans, but the “lived experience” for generations of servicemen and women. “We are striving to do better in every aspect of our leadership. That includes reflecting the diverse nation we serve. Because if we don’t, then quite simply, we risk looking ridiculous. “This is not about wokefulness. It is about woefulness. The woefulness of too few women. The woefulness of not reflecting the ethnic, religious and cognitive diversity of our nation. And the woefulness of not following our own values, whether respect for each other or the simple integrity of claiming expenses. This affects our culture, our fighting power, our prowess.” Radakin’s speech comes after the Ministry of Defence last week outlined plans to overha
Avatar

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

MoD sets out plan to overhaul male-dominated armed...

Soldiers and officers to be trained in sexual...

How the Army Mediation Service is advancing on...

National insurance relief for hiring veterans starts today

IR35: What does public-sector HR need to know...

Covid-19 testing to be targeted at staff unable...

Public sector pay freeze stokes union anger

Public sector pay rises targeted at NHS and...

Public sector pay freeze set to be announced

Almost 900,000 public sector staff see above-inflation pay...