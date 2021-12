‘Wokeful’? No, Armed Forces’ diversity is woeful says chief of defence staff

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The new chief of defence staff made the comments yesterday in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute, saying that it is “not an Army thing or a Navy thing, it’s a challenge to the whole of defence”. Radakin, who is state educated, described service personnel as “social mobility in action”. The Armed Forces are the largest sponsor and provider of youth organisations in the UK, he said. “We are the largest employer of apprentices. We take young people, some of whom have few prospects, and we put them on a path of opportunity. Our veterans are some of the most qualified and capable individuals that any employer could ask for.” He referred to the extraordinary array of skills in the Reserve Forces and that phrases such as “Be the Best” were not just slogans, but the “lived experience” for generations of servicemen and women.“We are striving to do better in every aspect of our leadership. That includes reflecting the diverse nation we serve. Because if we don’t, then quite simply, we risk looking ridiculous. “This is not about wokefulness. It is about woefulness. The woefulness of too few women. The woefulness of not reflecting the ethnic, religious and cognitive diversity of our nation. And the woefulness of not following our own values, whether respect for each other or the simple integrity of claiming expenses. This affects our culture, our fighting power, our prowess.” Radakin’s speech comes after the Ministry of Defence last week outlined plans to overha