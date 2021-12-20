City relocations due to Brexit fall over pandemic

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Brexit-related changes such as relocating staff or establishing new EU offices in the financial services sector has remained subdued over 2021, continuing the muted activity since the onset of the pandemic. According to data from EY’s Financial Services Brexit Tracker, since the UK’s official departure from the EU and the onset of Covid-19 in early 2020, there has been a significant fall in announcements of operational moves. Less than half (44%) of financial services firms have moved or plan to move some UK operations and/or staff to the EU since the Brexit referendum, up slightly from 41% in January 2020 Over the past year, a number of large investment banks located in the UK have revised down the number of staff to be relocated to the EU, taking the number of job moves to 7,400, down from 7,600 in December 2020 Dublin and Luxembourg remain the most popular destinations for new EU office relocations, with Paris welcomes the highest number of people relocating.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.