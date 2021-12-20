FranceEuropeFinancial servicesBrexitCoronavirus

City relocations due to Brexit fall over pandemic

by Rob Moss
by Rob Moss Dublin remains the most popular place to relocate. Photo: Madrugada Verde / Shutterstock
Dublin remains the most popular place to relocate. Photo: Madrugada Verde / Shutterstock

Brexit-related changes such as relocating staff or establishing new EU offices in the financial services sector has remained subdued over 2021, continuing the muted activity since the onset of the pandemic. According to data from EY’s Financial Services Brexit Tracker, since the UK’s official departure from the EU and the onset of Covid-19 in early 2020, there has been a significant fall in announcements of operational moves. Less than half (44%) of financial services firms have moved or plan to move some UK operations and/or staff to the EU since the Brexit referendum, up slightly from 41% in January 2020 Over the past year, a number of large investment banks located in the UK have revised down the number of staff to be relocated to the EU, taking the number of job moves to 7,400, down from 7,600 in December 2020 Dublin and Luxembourg remain the most popular destinations for new EU office relocations, with Paris welcomes the highest number of people relocating. Between January 2020 and December 2021, the number of financial services firms that have publicly stated they have moved or plan to move some UK operations or staff to Europe rose from 92 to 97 out of 222 companies. Omar Ali, EMEA financial services leader at EY, said: “It’s been nearly a year since the UK officially left the European Union, but the financial sector is still working through the hangover of Brexit. “While the majority of operational moves were made well ahead of the 2020 Brexit deadline – a
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

