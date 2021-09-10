US president mandates vaccinations for companies with 100+ staff

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.US president Joe Biden has announced measures that would require employees of large companies to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing. Detailing the plans at a speech in the White House, he said the US Department of Labor would require private businesses with more than 100 staff to either mandate the vaccine or request proof of a negative Covid-19 test. Federal government workers, as well as federal healthcare workers, will also be expected to have received the vaccine. The new requirements would cover around 100 million private and public sector employees overall. Cases in the US have been on the rise in recent weeks, with hospitals in several states reaching capacity. About 80 million US citizens remain unvaccinated. Figures from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention show the proportion of fully vaccinated adults to be 64%.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.