Dozens of firms participate in four-day week trial

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The six-month trial will see employees at companies including Atom Bank and Canon Medical Research Europe paid a full wage despite working one day less a week. The pilot is being co-ordinated by not-for-profit 4 Day Week Global, think-tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign, and researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College and Oxford University. Researchers will examine the effect the shorter working week has on employee productivity, wellbeing and gender equality. According to 4 Day Week Global, 63% of organisations find it easier to attract and retain staff with a four day work week, and 78% of employees with a four day week are happier and less stressed. Joe O’Connor, pilot programme manager for 4 Day Week Global, said: “More and more businesses are moving to productivity-focused strategies to enable them to reduce worker hours without reducing pay. “We are excited by the growing momentum and interest in our pilot programme and in the four-day week more broadly. “The four-day week challenges the current model of work and helps companies move away from simply measuring how long people are ‘at work’, to a sharper focus on the output being produced. 2022 will be the year that heralds in this bold new future of work.”The UK-arm of Canon Medical Research Europe is participating in the trial. President Ken Sutherland said: “As a responsive employer we are always looking at how we can adapt our working pract