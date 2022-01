Why algorithms at work aren’t all bad

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Re-engaging employees

In a work setting, most people would associate the terms ‘algorithmic tracking’ and ‘measurement’ with an overbearing control that is placed over the employee’s life. Staff might then become worried about how these tools could potentially be exploited to increase micromanagement and have a negative impact on their mental health. Governments in Europe have already introduced legislation to monitor the use of algorithms and a UK government review into bias in algorithmic decision-making has recommended greater governance among employers here. While these negative connotations are grounded in reality and these practices can be used for negative purposes, AI can also be used to reinvent traditional HR practices and improve overall employee wellbeing and productivity. This is why we shouldn’t dismiss all use of AI in the workplace – and certainly not when it comes to employee engagement. That said, effective use of AI in employee engagement requires an employee-first mindset.One of the lasting legacies of the pandemic was that it has forced organisations to re-examine the way they operate, especially in terms of employee management. As hybrid and remote working became the norm, HR professionals were forced to re-evaluate their attitude towards employee experience and revisit policies that were strongly embedded in traditional workplace systems.