Why algorithms at work aren’t all bad

Governments around the world are beginning to introduce laws that govern the use of artificial intelligence algorithms in monitoring employees' work. But while it's easy to see AI as the enemy, it offers many ways to boost employee engagement and work-life balance, argues Pierre Lindmark. In a work setting, most people would associate the terms 'algorithmic tracking' and 'measurement' with an overbearing control that is placed over the employee's life. Staff might then become worried about how these tools could potentially be exploited to increase micromanagement and have a negative impact on their mental health. Governments in Europe have already introduced legislation to monitor the use of algorithms and a UK government review into bias in algorithmic decision-making has recommended greater governance among employers here. While these negative connotations are grounded in reality and these practices can be used for negative purposes, AI can also be used to reinvent traditional HR practices and improve overall employee wellbeing and productivity. This is why we shouldn't dismiss all use of AI in the workplace – and certainly not when it comes to employee engagement. That said, effective use of AI in employee engagement requires an employee-first mindset.