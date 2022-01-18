What’s driving the upward pressure on pay?

Robert Walters has claimed payroll budgets in the professional services sector have leapt by 10-15%, the largest increase seen since 2008, while reward specialist Willis Towers Watson has placed the average anticipated pay rise budget at 3.2% – both staggering increases considering pay settlements averaged 2% in 2021 and not much in the way of pay rises was seen at all in 2020. Traditionally, organisations have tried to match inflation in their annual pay settlements, but with the consumer price index currently at 5.1% – with the Bank of England predicting it to rise to around 6% by the spring – many will be questioning whether this practice is realistic. What is really going on with pay at the moment? Do the headlines around pay last week suggest an optimism from employers that might not translate into action once they have factored in inflation, rising energy costs and the forthcoming increases to employers’ national insurance bills? For Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing, claims of big pay increases in 2022 are overblown. “Many organisations just aren’t in a position to do so. It doesn’t mean they won’t in the long term, but they’re certainly not in a position to pay out top dollar right now,” he says. “We’ve got employers that have had a couple of years where they have been below their profit targets and budgets, lower productivity, and below where they expected because of the pandemic. Many have been landed with lots of debts and loans they had to take out just to survive; and in ApriWith inflation on the rise and candidates in short supply, pay is creeping up. But how long can this go on for, and have employers' payroll budgets grown as much as research suggests? Ashleigh Webber reports on what's driving the current pay trends. Reports of organisations offering astronomical starting salaries this year might have set employers’ hearts racing over the past couple of weeks. After all, we’re still emerging from the pandemic that saw £80.37bn paid out in government business loans, causing business costs to accelerate. Recruitment consultancy