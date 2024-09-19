Sexual harassmentEmployment lawBullying and harassmentDisciplineLatest News

How will the Worker Protection Act affect after-work drinks?

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Drinks after work could be curtailed by firms
Photo: Shutterstock
Drinks after work could be curtailed by firms
Photo: Shutterstock

Work-related social events could become decidedly more staid affairs this autumn and Christmas, or could even be scrapped altogether, as organisations comply with the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023, one employment lawyer has told Personnel Today.

The Act, which comes into force on 26 October, creates a legal duty for employers to ensure they protect workers from third-party sexual harassment.

Employers will have a “duty to take reasonable steps” to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. Employment tribunals will be able to increase compensation by up to 25% if they find an employer had breached their duty.

The new law will likely be strengthened by an Employment Rights Bill that is set to create a duty for employers to take “all reasonable steps” to stop sexual harassment “before it starts”.

Worker Protection Act

Worker Protection Act: Time for a ban on workplace relationships?

Worker Protection Act: how should HR prepare for sexual harassment obligations?

Labour to target sexual harassment of interns and volunteers

According to Thomas Beale, partner and head of the bullying and harassment team at Bolt Burdon Kemp, office parties – which are often centred around alcohol – will be very different in nature, or simply not held, as a result.

Under the new Act, he said, organisations “will be required to take all reasonable measures to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace and should therefore prepare for a significant overhaul of their existing anti-harassment policies”.

Work-related social events obviously will not be explicitly prohibited under the Act, said Beale, but employers would need to make significant changes to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with the new provisions.

He said: “Employers should be aware that their duty of care to their employees does not absolve once they finish work or leave the office. It is therefore imperative to ensure that professional boundaries are being maintained at any work-related event, to avoid the risk of unacceptable conduct.”

A strategy designed to mitigate risks could include the implementation of pre-event briefings, Beale advised. These would emphasise the importance of behaving appropriately, and outlining the consequences that will arise from incidents of misconduct. “Furthermore, the reduction of external risk factors, such as alcohol, may be necessary to prevent any impairment to professional judgement.”

The effect on companies that regularly plan social events was likely to be significant, he said. “Ultimately, following the introduction of the Act, we can expect to see a redefinition of professional boundaries and alterations to existing social norms, such as office parties or post-work drinks.”

Last week, Lloyd’s of London set out a new consultation aimed at improving oversight of the personal conduct of its insurer and underwriter members after years of “cultural” issues in the heart of the City.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Judge urges council to mandate ‘freedom of belief’...

Lloyd’s of London consults on misconduct measures

Top 10 HR questions August 2024: Duty to...

Challenges in seeking justice for victims of bullying...

Hybrid work discrimination claim fails at tribunal

TUC poll: More than half LGBTQ+ workers harassed...

Former head teacher jailed after harassing trainee

Breaking wind at younger colleague was ‘age discrimination’

More than half believe shouting at work is...

EHRC seeks views on new guidance on preventing...