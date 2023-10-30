Three in five young people feel connections are necessary to get jobs

Three in five young people are finding it increasingly difficult to get a new job without a connection, according to research that suggests a growing culture of nepotism in recruitment.

Research among 16-25 year olds and employers by KFC and charity UK Youth found that 61% of young people felt it was becoming increasing necessary to have a “way in” to a job, while 42% said their dream role would not be achievable because of their background.

Although 95% of employers said their job application process judges all applicants equally, a third admitted it was difficult for candidates to get a job without a connection and 55% said they would be more likely to hire someone who has been recommended by a colleague, friend or relative.

A quarter of employers said they would be more likely to hire a candidate if they attended the same university as them, while 34% said finding a candidate with a “similar background” to them would influence their decision.

Twenty-eight per cent of organisations admitted they had turned an applicant down for a job because of the way they speak, while 25% have rejected someone because of the way they look.

However, the employers surveyed acknowledged the critical role that young people have in their organisations; 68% said they were critical to their business and 78% felt they had a positive impact on their workplace.

KFC and UK Youth surveyed 4,000 young people and 500 businesses across the UK.

Last year they launched Hatch, a youth employability programme that aims to help 6,000 16-24 year olds across the UK to get their first job.

KFC also has an “inclusive members’ club”, The Kentucky Club, to help provide young people with employability skills, networks and opportunities.

By 2030 KFC aims for a third of all new hires into the business to be young people who have faced barriers to employment.

Ndidi Okezie, CEO of UK Youth said: “In the UK, countless young people lack the opportunities, support and skills needed for secure stable employment, worsened by the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis. It is crucial for the government to offer support and invest in initiatives that empower young people, but equally vital are collaborations between youth work organisations and businesses.

“We are proud of our partnership with KFC for our Hatch employability programme, which is dedicated to equipping disadvantaged young people with the necessary skills and confidence they need to succeed. KFC’s innovative Kentucky Club initiative is particularly noteworthy, offering key networking, mentoring and skills development opportunities. By investing in these impactful programmes, we can effectively address hiring inequality and create pathways for young people into meaningful employment.”

Meg Farren, managing director of KFC UK & Ireland said: “At KFC we believe every young person who wants a job should be able to get one. After all, we’ve been the first job for thousands of people in the UK; 65% of our 29,000-strong workforce are under the age of 25. But without the right connections, experience or even background, getting that first job can feel impossible for so many young people today.

“That’s why we’re calling for more investment in young people and their futures. That starts with employers, like us, investing in programmes like Hatch and the Kentucky Club that support and empower young people to take that first step in the world of work, whatever their background or experiences. But we can’t make that change alone, we need government and other businesses to give the next generation the tools and support they need if we’re to truly unlock the potential of today’s young people.”

Minister for social mobility, youth and progression Mims Davies said: “Getting more young people into work is crucial to boosting employment, growing our economy, and securing rewarding futures. It is also key to making sure workplaces are hiring in an inclusive way, ensuring everyone can thrive no matter their background.

“Our recently expanded DWP Youth Offer means tens of thousands more 16 to 24-year-olds will have access to a Youth Employability Coach, providing them with tailored advice and support, alongside help with preparation for interviews.”

