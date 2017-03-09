Top 10 HR questions February 2017: Gender pay gap reporting and the apprenticeship levy

With new legislation just round the corner, which aspects of the new laws are keeping HR professionals awake at night? We round up the top 10 HR questions accessed on XpertHR in February 2017.

With new regulations on gender pay gap reporting and the apprenticeship levy coming into force next month, it is not surprising that these subjects dominated last month’s most frequently asked questions.

Other topics included fixed-term contracts and the General Data Protection Regulation.

The top 10 HR questions in February 2017:

1. What will employers be able to spend apprenticeship levy funding on?

2. When calculating their gender pay gap, how should employers deal with salary-sacrifice arrangements, benefits in kind and loans to employees?

3. Do companies in a group structure have to report their gender pay gap information separately?

4. What will employers be able to spend apprenticeship levy funding on?

5. How should employers treat transgender employees when calculating the organisation’s gender pay gap?

6. Does the gender pay gap reporting duty apply to public-sector employers?

7. How will employers that do not pay the apprenticeship levy be able to fund apprenticeships?

8. At what point does an employee who has been employed on a series of successive fixed-term contracts become a permanent employee?

9. Will there be changes to the rules on obtaining consent to process personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation?

10. Should partners be included in the report of a partnership’s gender pay gap?