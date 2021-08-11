One in four employers not granting paid leave for vaccinations

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A quarter of employers are not granting workers paid time off to get Covid-19 vaccinations, according to a survey from conciliation service Acas. A similar proportion are not providing company sick pay to employees who need to take time off due to the vaccine’s side effects, it found. Half of those surveyed for Acas’ research with YouGov said that they did offer full sick pay if workers suffered side effects, and 6% said they were not at present but planned to do so in the future.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.