Boohoo to create 5,000 jobs as online sales soar

independent report compiled by Alison Levitt QC found that staff in its garment factories were sometimes paid below the minimum wage and faced risks of catching Covid-19 at work. It has since committed to linking executive bonuses to environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets. However, Mary Creagh, former Environmental Audit Committee chair, has accused the company of "greenwashing" with its 20% sustainability target and environmental policy claims. "We've consistently seen them play cat and mouse with lawmakers and public opinion on the issue of sustainable working practices and sustainable consumption," she said. "Boohoo in particular has to reduce the volume of clothes it makes and accurately price their garments to reflect the environmental cost of fashion production." Boohoo is not the only retailer to announce a host of new jobs on the back of online retail success. This week John Lewis Partnership said it woOnline fashion retailer Boohoo has revealed it will create 5,000 jobs in the UK over the next five years. The company enjoyed a rise in revenue during the pandemic as consumers moved to online shopping due to shop closures during lockdowns.