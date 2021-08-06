Amazon delays office staff’s return to the workplace

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Amazon's corporate employees in the US will not be returning to the office until 2022 as Covid rates surge in the country. Office staff were originally due back on 7 September, but the online retailer has announced a new date of 3 January 2022. Daily cases have exceeded the 100,000 mark in recent days in the US up from under 10,000 in June. At the same time the vaccination rate has slowed in several areas. Florida and Texas are two states where some of the highest levels of new infections are being recorded.
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper