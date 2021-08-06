Amazon delays office staff’s return to the workplace

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Office staff were originally due back on 7 September, but the online retailer has announced a new date of 3 January 2022. Daily cases have exceeded the 100,000 mark in recent days in the US up from under 10,000 in June. At the same time the vaccination rate has slowed in several areas. Florida and Texas are two states where some of the highest levels of new infections are being recorded.“As we continue to closely watch local conditions related to Covid-19, we are adjusting our guidance for corporate employees,” said Amazon. The warehouse and delivery workers who make up the majority of Amazon workers will continue to work as normal; the extension in homeworking only applies to corporate and tech employees. Some Amazon workers based abroad will also face a delay in returning to the office but the company has not stated exactly where. Amazon had previously announced that its corporate employees would be allowed to work from home two days a week under a hybrid model. Two major US financial institutions, Wells Fargo and Blackrock, have also said they will suspend their office returns. Wells Fargo the US's largest bank in terms of employee numbers said it w