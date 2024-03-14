Buckland report: Creating an equitable process for autistic applicants

The recently published Buckland report recommended a range of ways in which employers can better support autistic employees. This starts with the recruitment process, argues Euan Cameron.

Last month, the government published an important review recommending how employers can better support autistic people in the UK.

The eye-opening findings of Sir Robert Buckland’s review of autism and employment – which revealed just one-in-three autistic people in the UK are currently in work – are sad but unsurprising.

Even less surprising is that a lack of accessibility in the job interview process is largely to blame, and this should be a wake up call to any organisation that claims to take diversity and inclusion seriously in its hiring process.

Job interviews can be a daunting experience for anybody – so imagine facing one with a condition that seems to stack the odds even less in your favour.

Interview challenges

As somebody who grew up with severe dyslexia, I know first-hand what it’s like to fear the interview process for more than the prospect of not getting the job.

You worry about how your application email and CV have been scrutinised; you feel as though judgement could already have been passed; and your attention is on what the interviewer might be thinking about you, rather than how you should answer the first questions.

For an autistic candidate, the challenge is far greater. The process itself puts you at a disadvantage. Ambiguous and open-ended questions, for example – for so long a staple of the job interview process – are a significant barrier for autistic people.

The Buckland report indicates that autistic people can be more productive in the workplace than neurotypical workers.

There are myriad other qualities people who are autistic – and with other neurodivergences or disabilities – can bring to a workplace too, but that shouldn’t be the main motivation for improving accessibility in the hiring process.

Equity of entry

People of all abilities require equity and the same opportunity of access as anybody, and it should be non-negotiable for all organisations to provide it. The key is a hiring process that is agile and flexible enough to provide that equity of entry.

The Equality Act 2010 was put in place to ensure a duty for employers to make reasonable adjustments for people at a substantial disadvantage because of their disability. That applies to entry as well.

One of the great challenges with the job interview is that, like the CV it is predicated on, it’s an outdated process that’s often delivered inappropriately and inconsistently.

People with conditions such as autism are not asking for special treatment, they’re asking to be given a level playing field with neurotypical candidates.

Experts in D&I widely acknowledge that companies need to do more to make the job interview process more accessible – that way it starts to become normal practice.

Demonstrating inclusion

The interview process is a two-way street. Yes the candidate is there to showcase their suitability for the job, but the organisation is also demonstrating its suitability for the individual.

If your process is not set up to be accessible to a candidate with autism, or any disability or neurological condition, what does it say about your organisation as a place to work?

As Katy Morrison, a prominent expert on equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace at UK-based global leadership consultancy Connect Three, argues: “What better time to demonstrate you are an inclusive employer than through an inclusive interview process that’s backed by an inclusive onboarding process too.”

Morrison says that when people feel included, they are more effective and productive, which all stems from feeling they can access opportunities on a level playing field.

She believes in interview processes and workspaces which focus on all individuals – and this shouldn’t be exclusive to neurotypical people. I agree. So what do organisations and talent acquisition teams need to do to improve their interview processes?

How to make the process more inclusive

Firstly, look at the formats interviews are delivered in and the processes in place to ensure they are flexible enough to cater for all needs.

Adequate and extensive training for recruiters and talent acquisition managers is also essential to equip them in removing biases.

Technology can create a consistent experience throughout the process – but it must be in tandem with human involvement to ensure fairness and flexibility.

An effective pre-interview process is also important. Assess your protocols and look for barriers to entry.

For example, one autistic person responding to the Buckland report suggested more tick boxes at the application stage would be more appropriate than multiple text boxes that need to be filled out.

Furthermore, proactive pre-interview communication provides an opportunity for candidates to disclose what requirements they may have rather than feeling a burden for requesting them.

Technology can create a consistent experience throughout the process – but it must be in tandem with human involvement to ensure fairness and flexibility

It also helps to create an environment where the interviewee can be at their best – which benefits everybody.

There should be no surprises. Provide clear directions and set expectations on how the interview will be conducted, being sure to use inclusive language.

In some cases, offer a pre-interview visit to the location, or provide a video to establish familiarity. Interviews don’t even need to be in the workplace at all – perhaps via video – so the individual can remain in familiar surroundings, or even outdoors. Consider what the individual needs to feel comfortable.

Help in advance

Morrison suggests an even more progressive and effective step is to provide interview questions in advance.

There will be some talent acquisition teams or old school managers that may squirm at the suggestion, but why wouldn’t you want somebody to show themselves at their best? What’s to be gained from a neurodivergent individual struggling in an unfamiliar and overwhelming setting?

For example, Willo’s platform allows anybody sitting an interview to retake questions during a video interview, yet relatively few organisations use it. I’d argue why shouldn’t they allow candidates to demonstrate their best work?

Ultimately, people who are autistic – or have other neurodivergent conditions – simply want the same opportunities as neurotypical candidates.

That may require adjustments to the process to provide an equal footing, but that doesn’t put anybody else at a disadvantage. An equitable interview process allows the organisation and the candidate to show their best selves.

To achieve this, decision makers must change their mindset to focus more on what can be achieved by the candidate and the organisation, rather than what can’t.

