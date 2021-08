Business secretary rejects call for HGV driver visas

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Kwasi Kwarteng told employers that they should hire UK-based workers and train them up as lorry drivers instead of relying on labour from abroad to ease the crisis.Logistics bodies estimate that there is a shortfall of around 100,000 HGV drivers, which is threatening the supply chain. It is understood that the shortage has been driven by a combination of Brexit, Covid-19 and a shortage of HGV driver testing capacity at DVSA test centres, as well as long-standing perceptions of long working hours. Earlier this month industry body Logistics UK and the British Retail Consortium wrote to Kwarteng , urging the government to consider granting temporary work visas to HGV drivers from EU countries. Industry bodies have also called for HGV drivers to be included on the shortage occupations list, which sets out jobs for which overseas workers can apply for visas. However, a review of the list is not expected until next year.