Business secretary rejects call for HGV driver visas

Staff shortages
Relax immigration requirements to solve staff crisis, ministers urged
Amazon offering £1,000 bonus to lure warehouse staff
Lobby groups call for U-turn on temporary driver visas
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The business secretary has rejected pleas to relax the immigration rules to allow firms hit by a shortage of lorry drivers to recruit from overseas. Kwasi Kwarteng told employers that they should hire UK-based workers and train them up as lorry drivers instead of relying on labour from abroad to ease the crisis.
Relax immigration requirements to solve staff crisis, ministers urged
Amazon offering £1,000 bonus to lure warehouse staff
Lobby groups call for U-turn on temporary driver visas
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.