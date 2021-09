To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

ensuring that all young people leaving school and further or higher education this summer are offered an education place, apprenticeship or job

investing in young people in the spending review this autumn, to prevent long-term you

In a letter to Boris Johnson, the Youth Employment Group says the government should ensure there is an education place, apprenticeship or job offer available to all young people leaving school, college or university in order to avoid a youth unemployment crisis. It says that one in eight young people are not in full-time work, education or training, and claims most of these are not looking for work due to health challenges, disability or caring responsibilities. However, official figures from the Office for National Statistics show that the percentage of all young people who were not in employment, education or training in April to June 2021 was estimated at 9.3%, which is a record low. The letter says a three-stage approach is needed to “level-up” the economy for young people, including: