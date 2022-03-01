Commuters grapple with rail fare hike as Tube workers strike

Latest NewsEmployee relationsDispute resolutionIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

by Ashleigh Webber
Commuters pile onto buses at Stratford as Tube workers strike
Commuters pile onto buses at Stratford as Tube workers strike
Rail commuters face misery today (1 March), as the highest train fare rises for nine years take effect while London’s Underground network is crippled by a strike over cuts to jobs and pensions. Regulated train fares in England and Wales have risen by up to 3.8%, including fares on most commuter routes and season tickets. This is the steepest increase since January 2013, according to the Rail Delivery Group. The increase comes at a time when the UK’s cost of living is rising at the fastest pace for 30 years; the current retail prices index measure of inflation stands at 7.8%. The government traditionally increases train fares every January at the rate of RPI plus 1%, but this year’s increase – delayed in light of the pandemic – is based on last July’s RPI rate, as the government and train operators attempt to encourage more workers back into city and town centres. The Department for Transport said: “We have protected passengers by delaying these fare rises by two months and, even then, opting for a figure well below current inflation rates. “However, we must now look to recoup some of the £14bn which was spent to keep vital services running throughout the pandemic in a way that is fair for all taxpayers.” The Rail Delivery Group said: “It is important that fares are set at a level that will encourage more people to travel by train in the future, helping to support a clean and fair recovery from the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, 10,000 tube workers are taking strike action today, which has made getting into work challenging for many London commuters. The members of the Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) union claimed London Underground had refused to rule out plans to cut 600 jobs and scrap
Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+.

