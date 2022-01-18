ONS: Wages fail to keep up with cost of living

rose to 5.1% in the year to November and could reach 6% in the coming months, according to economists. For workers, this means that predicted pay rises of 2% to 3% are likely to be erased by a higher cost of living. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in the three months to November, the ONS added, bringing it closer to levels seen before the pandemic. The redundancy rate dropped to a record low, despite predictions that ending the government’s furlough scheme would lead to extensive job losses. Companies added 184,000 people to their payrolls in November, and the UK employment rate was estimated at 75.5% – just 1.1 percentage points lower than December 2019, before the impact of the pandemic.Average weekly earnings compared to the cost of living fell for the first time since July 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. Between September and November, wages rose at an annual rate of 3.8% excluding bonuses, but adjusted for inflation and excluding bonuses, fell by 1%, the ONS said. Including bonuses, growth in average pay was 4.2%. The rate of inflation