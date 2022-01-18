Latest NewsLabour marketPay & benefitsPay settlementsRedundancy

ONS: Wages fail to keep up with cost of living

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Average weekly earnings are rising, but once adjusted for inflation fell by 1%
Shutterstock
Average weekly earnings are rising, but once adjusted for inflation fell by 1%
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Average weekly earnings compared to the cost of living fell for the first time since July 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics. Between September and November, wages rose at an annual rate of 3.8% excluding bonuses, but adjusted for inflation and excluding bonuses, fell by 1%, the ONS said. Including bonuses, growth in average pay was 4.2%. The rate of inflation rose to 5.1% in the year to November and could reach 6% in the coming months, according to economists. For workers, this means that predicted pay rises of 2% to 3% are likely to be erased by a higher cost of living. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% in the three months to November, the ONS added, bringing it closer to levels seen before the pandemic. The redundancy rate dropped to a record low, despite predictions that ending the government’s furlough scheme would lead to extensive job losses. Companies added 184,000 people to their payrolls in November, and the UK employment rate was estimated at 75.5% – just 1.1 percentage points lower than December 2019, before the impact of the pandemic.

Pay and inflation

What's driving the upward pressure on pay? 

Report: Prioritise workers’ pensions, not shareholder returns

Recruitment: Power to remain with candidates in 2022

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said the strength of the market was “remarkable by any historic comparison”. He attributed the uptick in employment to a rise in temporary and part-time work in a changing economy. “The big issue now is capacity constraint – there are hundreds of thousands fewer workers in the labour market than before the pandemic. “Over time, that will affect the economy
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

What’s driving the upward pressure on pay?

HR trends for 2022: Future of the workplace...

Professionals set for pay rise following year of...

Sainsbury’s to raise pay for shop workers to...

Top CEOs’ UK pay overtook average workers’ salary...

Myth of rapid labour market change exposed by...

Employee Benefits Awards 2022 deadline fast approaching

Employment law in 2022: Eight action points for...

Key workers thousands worse off this Christmas

Former McDonald’s chief to return $105m gained in...