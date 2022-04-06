How to build a compelling talent attraction strategy (webinar)

Thursday 12 May 2022, 2:00pm BST

As employers compete to attract the best people, talent acquisition specialists need to use everything at their disposal to ensure their efforts are efficient and successful.

The days of “post and pray” are behind us; HR and recruitment professionals are facing an increasingly complex recruitment market that means they have to do much more than simply advertise their vacancies.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with PeopleScout, helps you build a stronger employer brand, underpinned by a clear employee value proposition, to enable your organisation to nurture a reliable talent pipeline where the best candidates seek you out.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Robert Peasnell, deputy managing director of PeopleScout, and Paula Simmons, director of employer brand and communications strategy at TMP Worldwide, together with an expert panel of talent acquisition professionals to be revealed soon.

How to create innovative attraction campaigns that work

Strategies for HR and recruitment in a candidate led-market

How to maintain goals around diversity in a challenging labour market

The best ways to encourage candidate advocacy, and

How to accurately portray your organisation to the right audience.

This 60-minute webinar includes the opportunity for audience members to pose questions to our panel, which has been carefully selected to represent a range of industry sectors.

About our speakers

Robert Peasnell is UK deputy managing director for global RPO business PeopleScout. He is one of the UK’s leading experts on recruiting experience, from RPO through to talent advisory, employer brand and candidate journey. His enthusiasm is catching and he loves to work on compelling employer brand experiences across the employment lifecycle. He leads PeopleScout’s new solution ideas based on his curious, creative and client first approach. PeopleScout operates across many sectors and industries excelling in providing solutions to corporate enterprises and government.

Paula Simmons is director of employer brand and communications strategy at advertising and communications agency TMP Worldwide UK. With a background in PR and corporate communications, recruitment and employer branding, Paula role enables her to do what she enjoys most: delivering actionable insights and consultancy to clients across a range of industry sectors, nationally and internationally. In essence, helping them to understand, articulate and measure what makes them unique places to work. Alongside this, she also leads the TMP’s work to help clients better understand and engage audiences from underrepresented groups.

Additional speakers to be revealed soon

