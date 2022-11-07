Coronation bank holiday for 8 May confirmed

There will be a bank holiday on Monday 8 May 2023 in honour of the coronation of King Charles III, the government has confirmed.

The coronation itself will take place on Saturday 6 May and the bank holiday has been set for Monday to avoid clashing with the vote count for local elections, which take place on Thursday 4 May.

It will follow the usual early May bank holiday the Monday before, on 1 May.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said the holiday would be a chance for families and communities to celebrate; a bank holiday was also declared when Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

“The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden said: “The Coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.

“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”

2022 saw an additional two bank holidays announced –for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the start of June and during the national mourning period for her funeral.

Employees do not have an automatic right to take time off for a bank holiday – if their contract states their leave entitlement is a certain number of days plus bank holidays, they should be entitled to this day off.

If the contract is silent on the issue of bank holidays, this is not an automatic entitlement, although employers are advised to offer it as a gesture of goodwill.

