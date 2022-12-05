Movers and Shakers, December 2022: new HR chief at Tate & Lyle

As 2022 draws to a close, Personnel Today rounds up the latest appointments and people moves in HR.

Tamsin Vine, Tate & Lyle

Food and beverage giant Tate & Lyle has selected Tamsin Vine as chief human resources officer with effect from 1 December 2022. Tamsin also becomes a member of Tate & Lyle’s executive committee.

Vine, who is based in the UK, will lead Tate & Lyle’s global HR team and continue to focus on evolving Tate & Lyle’s new culture, driving talent development, and creating a diverse and inclusive place to work.

Tamsin joined Tate & Lyle in November 2021 as vice president, HR, responsible for corporate functions, and organisational development and talent.

Before joining Tate & Lyle, she had spent 12 years in global roles with Sodexo in Paris covering all aspects of people development, from recruitment through to learning and leadership development, performance and talent management. She has also held senior positions at WorldPay and Vodafone.

Nick Hampton, chief executive, Tate & Lyle, said: “I am delighted that the strength of our HR team means we are able to promote an internal candidate to this key role. Tamsin has a proven track record of success, both inside and outside of Tate & Lyle, and we are delighted to welcome her to our executive team.”

Vine said she was looking forward to continuing to build a culture at Tate & Lyle where colleagues “can thrive both personally and professionally, and truly live our purpose of transforming lives through the science of food.”

Fiona Wallace, Cundall

Based at the global head office in Newcastle, Wallace will be responsible for overseeing multi-disciplinary engineering consultancy Cundall’s global HR team, as well as further developing its people strategy. She replaces Carole O’Neil, who was appointed as the new global managing partner for the business in June.

Wallace has more than 20 years’ experience, with her most recent role being head of talent at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin. She specialises in strategy, employee experience, talent, organisation design, performance and digital HR services.

Wallace said: “After 14 great years with RBC Brewin Dolphin, it is great to move to another people-focused and value-driven organisation. I’m passionate about getting the best talent for the business, providing rewarding career paths and creating a great environment for people to flourish.”

O’Neil added: “Our people have always been at the heart of our business strategy, and I am looking forward to working closely with Fiona as she plays a critical role in this next phase of our development.”

Emma Hendry, JLL

Emma Hendry joins global real estate firm JLL as people experience lead (EMEA) based in London.

In her newly created role, Hendry will support clients on all aspects of their workforce experience; providing knowledge and advice on the application and optimisation of human-centred design and workplace technologies, as well as how to make organisations healthier and more inclusive.

Lee Daniels, managing director of JLL’s new global people experience consultancy practice, said: “Alongside many years of award-winning experience, she brings a holistic approach; focusing on innovation and optimisation to transform how things ‘should be done’ for better people-centric outcomes.”

Aligned to meet the evolving needs of JLL’s global clients, the people experience practice supports corporate clients across all areas of organisational design, including human centred design and experience strategies, health and wellbeing, diversity, equality and inclusion, and workflow process and optimisation.

Hendry has nearly 20 years’ international experience within the corporate real estate and technology sector, having acted as an adviser to many large blue-chip organisations as well as scaling and coaching innovative start-ups to the market.

She is a regular contributor to academia and an internationally recognised speaker. She holds several board positions, including In2Science and Top100 Women and is passionate about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. She also is an Ambassador for the Children’s Cancer Institute.

Emma Hendry, added: “This is an exciting time to join JLL as they look to revolutionise their people experience offer and drive alignment with global client needs.”

Daniels added of Hendry: “She is a passionate and proactive advocate for increasing diversity of talent in our sector and we look forward to expanding our EMEA footprint under her leadership.”

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs