UK companies invest in digital HR, but workers struggle

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher
Employees need more support to get the best out of digital HR tools, the survey found
More than two-thirds (68%) of British companies are investing in digital HR tools, but a significant proportion of workers struggle to know how to use them.

A survey of almost 5,000 employers and more than 16,000 staff across Europe by software company SD Worx found that 37% of employees have difficulty understanding digital tools.

Digital HR investment in Europe is highest in the UK, it found, with the average adoption sitting at 60%. Switzerland is also a major adopter of new HR tech.

Difficulties understanding digital tools were most apparent in Denmark, where 41% of employees struggled to keep up, followed by Ireland (40%) and Croatia (40%).

Digital HR investment

Rachel Clough, UK Country Lead at SD Worx, said businesses needed to invest more in training employees so they could get the most out of their software investments.

“In the modern working world, businesses have moved at speed and with purpose to deliver HR solutions fit to boost everything from business outcomes, to employee wellbeing and personal productivity,” she said.

“Not all employees in the workplace are digitally native, nor is every employee a ‘computer whizz’, so despite digitalisation being able to support employees in many of their day-to-day tasks, without the knowledge and education on how to use this tech, they are missing out on the benefits of a streamlined and efficient HR platform.”

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

