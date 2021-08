Aldi raises wages of HGV drivers to ward off competition

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The chain has increased its wages for drivers so they can earn up to £18.41 per hour. Meanwhile, HGV drivers from agencies who were receiving £350 a day in January are now said to be making around £800 a day. Aldi has a reputation as one of the food supply industry’s highest payers and is believed to have made the move to prevent workers being poached by other firms. Tesco last week launched a bonus scheme for new candidates who join the firm as drivers before 30 September, and Morrisons is developing schemes to train staff to become drivers. Tesco's Booker wholesale arm has given drivers at its Hemel Hempstead depot a temporary £5-an-hour pay rise, according to the Unite union.According to TotalJobs, the average annual pay for large goods vehicle drivers is £31,787. Jobs website Glassdoor estimates Tesco's base rate average pay for HGV drivers in UK at £29,000; Sainsbury's at £33,000; Morrisons' about £30,000; and Aldi's at £37,000. The shortage of drivers is contributing to food supply problems that have become apparent to shoppers as they are presented with empty shelves in stores. Brexit and the loss of many European drivers, the large-scale “pinging” of workers who may have been exposed to p