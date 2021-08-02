BrexitLabour marketLatest NewsPay & benefitsSkills shortages

Aldi raises wages of HGV drivers to ward off competition

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Aldi is the latest major supermarket to take action over the lack of lorry drivers currently afflicting the UK. The chain has increased its wages for drivers so they can earn up to £18.41 per hour. Meanwhile, HGV drivers from agencies who were receiving £350 a day in January are now said to be making around £800 a day. Aldi has a reputation as one of the food supply industry’s highest payers and is believed to have made the move to prevent workers being poached by other firms. Tesco last week launched a bonus scheme for new candidates who join the firm as drivers before 30 September, and Morrisons is developing schemes to train staff to become drivers. Tesco's Booker wholesale arm has given drivers at its Hemel Hempstead depot a temporary £5-an-hour pay rise, according to the Unite union. According to TotalJobs, the average annual pay for large goods vehicle drivers is £31,787. Jobs website Glassdoor estimates Tesco's base rate average pay for HGV drivers in UK at £29,000; Sainsbury's at £33,000; Morrisons' about £30,000; and Aldi's at £37,000. The shortage of drivers is contributing to food supply problems that have become apparent to shoppers as they are presented with empty shelves in stores. Brexit and the loss of many European drivers, the large-scale “pinging” of workers who may have been exposed to p
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Shortfall in ‘last mile’ delivery drivers as pre-Covid...

Supermarkets use bonuses and pay rises to tackle...

Harness older workers’ skills, employers urged

Government plans to tackle HGV driver shortage criticised

CBI and CIPD call for changes to self-isolation...

Skills shortages a worry as vacancies return to...

Extension of drivers’ hours faces backlash

Driver shortage leaves sour taste for Haribo

Shortage occupation list needs update to address skills...

Financial services facing ‘skills ticking time bomb’