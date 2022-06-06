Employee ownership soars since start of pandemic

There has been a 200% increase in the number of businesses transferring ownership to employees since the start of the pandemic, according to private wealth law firm Boodle Hatfield.

There were 127 employee ownership trusts in 2020, and there are now 384, the firm said.

The number of new employee ownership trusts has jumped 800% since 2019, when there were just 41.

The firm believes the sharp increase has come about as companies recognise the tax and employee engagement advantages of transferring shares to employees. Examples of employee ownership companies include retailer Richer Sounds and delivery service Riverford Organic.

There are fewer risks associated with transferring ownership to the workforce than selling to an external party, the company argued.

Charlie Hewlett, senior associate at Boodle Hatfield said: “As well as allowing entrepreneurs an advantageous exit, many business owners like the fact that the arrangement benefits employees – the very people who have helped create value in the business.”

Hugo Brown, an associate, added: “Employees who own a stake in a company are far more likely to be invested in its long-term success.

“They are not without their challenges – for example owners may not get all the purchase price up front – but they can be a great option for entrepreneurs who want to attract and retain talent to help their business thrive during the transition and after they step away.”

He cited research by Deloitte showing that employee stock ownership is associated with higher levels of productivity and engagement among employees.

The Labour party raised the prospect of requiring larger employers to give up to £500 worth of shares to employees in 2018 at its party conference.

