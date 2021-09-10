Employers warned over flaws in Home Office digital residency system

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The issue has arisen when EU nationals have tried to upgrade their status from pre-settled to settled once they have lived in the UK continuously for five years. One business immigration legal specialist told Personnel Today that the flaw was “hugely concerning” and that it was yet another issue that employers already besieged by Brexit-related issues had to contend with. On application for the upgrade the confirmation that they already have pre-settled status is removed from their online permit, so they are unable to prove they are legally in the UK and leaving them unable to use public or financial services. The Guardian newspaper has published details of Hungarian and Italian nationals who have had house purchases jeopardised because of what the Home Office helpdesk called a “technical glitch”. The Home Office told the newspaper: “They can ring the settlement resolution centre to request their account shows their pre-settled status if they would prefer this.”But this has proved problematic with long waiting times to get through and the online system also does not show when applicants are appealing a rejected application – instead just stating that an application has been refused. Campaigners claim that unlike other overseas migrants, EU residents are discriminated against because they are not given a physical copy of their residency permit. Instead they have to prove their legitimacy with a