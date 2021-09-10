EuropeBrexitGlobal HRLatest NewsMigrant Workers

Employers warned over flaws in Home Office digital residency system

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Cmspic / Shutterstock.com
Cmspic / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Problems with digital residency permits has led to EU nationals living in the UK being rejected by employers, landlords and mortgage lenders. The issue has arisen when EU nationals have tried to upgrade their status from pre-settled to settled once they have lived in the UK continuously for five years. One business immigration legal specialist told Personnel Today that the flaw was “hugely concerning” and that it was yet another issue that employers already besieged by Brexit-related issues had to contend with. On application for the upgrade the confirmation that they already have pre-settled status is removed from their online permit, so they are unable to prove they are legally in the UK and leaving them unable to use public or financial services. The Guardian newspaper has published details of Hungarian and Italian nationals who have had house purchases jeopardised because of what the Home Office helpdesk called a “technical glitch”. The Home Office told the newspaper: “They can ring the settlement resolution centre to request their account shows their pre-settled status if they would prefer this.” But this has proved problematic with long waiting times to get through and the online system also does not show when applicants are appealing a rejected application – instead just stating that an application has been refused. Campaigners claim that unlike other overseas migrants, EU residents are discriminated against because they are not given a physical copy of their residency permit. Instead they have to prove their legitimacy with a
Personnel Today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Record increases in starting salaries as candidate supply...

Relax immigration requirements to solve staff crisis, ministers...

Prisoners may fill vacancies in UK food processing...

Employer confidence highest since 2012, says CIPD

Fire Brigades Union official was unfairly dismissed after...

93,000 EU workers lost to UK hospitality sector,...

Aldi raises wages of HGV drivers to ward...

Supermarkets use bonuses and pay rises to tackle...

Home Office surprise at deluge of settled status...

Top 10 HR questions June 2021: Settled status...