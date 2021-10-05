Employers pledge to offer menopause support

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Employers including Tesco, PwC, HarperCollins and Santander have signed a pledge to support staff experience the menopause. The pledge, launched by campaign group Wellbeing of Women and Hello! magazine, urges employers to recognise that the menopause can be an issue in the workplace; to talk openly and positively about the issue; and to actively support and inform staff affected by it. Wellbeing of Women estimated that almost 900,000 women have quit their jobs as a result of the menopause. Many women struggle to manage working alongside their symptoms, which can include anxiety, poor concentration, fatigue, hot flushes and irregular and heavy bleeding. The charity’s Royal patron, Sophie the Countess of Wessex, said it was “tragic” that women were having to leave the workplace because of their menopause symptoms.
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.