Menopause: Fostering a culture of inclusion at work (webinar)

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Thursday 14 October 2021, 2:00pm BST Women of menopausal age are the fastest-growing demographic in the UK workforce, yet one in four will consider leaving their job because of the menopause, and 63% say that their symptoms have a negative impact on their working life. For organisations committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, not offering menopause support is no longer an option. Organisations must help their people take control of their menopause journeys, not only to ensure they are leading the way in inclusion and wellbeing, but to also retain the wealth of experience and skills this demographic offers and to support them to thrive in their careers.

Taking place ahead of World Menopause Day, this Personnel Today webinar in association with Peppy will discuss the impact of menopause on professional identity and on an organisation's bottom line. Personnel Today HR and wellbeing editor Ashleigh Webber will be joined by an expert panel of speakers including a leading menopause specialist nurse and a people director at a major broadcaster to discuss the impact menopause has on women’s working life and the support employers can offer. Discussion topics include:
  • Why women are rethinking and even rebuilding their professional identities due to menopause
  • The changing landscape of conversations around menopause, and how to start the conversation in your workplace
  • How employers can empower their people during the menopause transition
  • What organisations can gain from offering menopause support – including productivity, employer branding and talent retention
This free, 60-minute webinar will include a live Q&A session wh
Personnel Today

