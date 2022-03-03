Entrepreneurs: men seen as less employable than women by recruiters

only 40% of new businesses survive for more than five years, so many would-be entrepreneurs decide to re-enter employment.Male entrepreneurs are less likely than candidates without any entrepreneurial background to be invited for an interview. Research by London Business School has revealed that HR managers and recruiters at larger companies view male business founders as too independent-minded and non-compliant when set against female candidates to be worth interviewing. They were also considered to be inflexible and unlikely to remain at the company for a lengthy period. However, female founders did not suffer the same rejection rate. They were significantly more likely to be called for an interview than their male counterparts, although there was only a marginal difference in the success of female founders and those who had not founded their own business. Olenka Kacperczyk, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at LBS, said that female founders were perceived as being more adaptable, committed employees and less independently-minded. She said: “Entrepreneurship is a masculine activity and women are not associated with it. We are showing that there is a bias.” Statistics show that