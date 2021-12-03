Flexible Working Taskforce offers hybrid working advice

Working from homeHybrid workingLatest NewsChange managementHR strategy

Employers should engage with staff, managers, trade unions and employee representatives to understand the early lessons of hybrid working if they want to implement successful office-home arrangements, new guidance has said. The government’s Flexible Working Taskforce – which includes representatives from organisations including the CIPD, Chartered Management Institute (CMI), the British Chambers of Commerce and Working Families, among others – has published practical guidance aimed at helping employers develop fair and sustainable hybrid practices. It suggests that well-managed bybrid working practices will help organisations attract and retain staff, as well as support wellbeing, performance and inclusion. Just 28% of employees feel that current hybrid working models suit their preferences, according to a recent survey by law firm Littler. Asked about the benefits hybrid might bring, 34% of employers felt it would improve productivity. CIPD chief executive Peter Cheese, co-chair of the Flexible Working Taskforce, said: “Many employers are considering how to implement hybrid working and this new guidance provides practical tips on how to do this successfully. “We know there is great appetite from employees to have more say over where and how they work and organisations that provide fair and inclusive hybrid working practices will reap the benefits by attracting and retaining talent and increased wellbeing and engagement which in turn can drive productivity.”

