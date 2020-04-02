Furlough in action: BA, M&S, Disney, McAlpine and more

Image: withGod / Shutterstock.com

Employers are putting thousands of staff on furlough to reduce their costs and seek to protect their employment during a challenging time, using the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Here, we round-up some of the announcements made by several major employers over the past couple of days.

British Airways

British Airways is preparing to furlough 80% of its workforce, around 36,000 staff, it has been reported. It is expected to offer staff – including cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those in its head office – 80% of their wages through the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. No staff are expected to be made redundant.

Julie Goodway, an employment lawyer at Thomas Mansfield, said: “British Airways’ actions are unsurprising given the impact of the pandemic on their services. The staff are being asked to take furlough leave which will mean that they receive up to 80% of their salary, capped at £2,500 while they are not working. It may be better for the staff to take this as the other alternative could be redundancy. Nonetheless this is a difficult time for employees.”

Marks & Spencer

Furloughed staff at Marks & Spencer will receive full pay, the retailer has announced as it revealed a 15% pay increase for shop floor staff still working in its food stores. M&S temporarily suspended its clothing and home store operations and closed outlet stores last week, while its food and online businesses remain open.

Furlough on full pay is also being offered to food store employees who are vulnerable, pregnant or who have caring responsibilities, should they wish to volunteer for selection.

M&C Saatchi

International advertising agency M&C Saatchi announced to investors that it would be securing government support to furlough staff in the UK, US and Australia. A large proportion of highly-paid staff who were being retained would see reductions to their salaries, while the board and senior management team have agreed to a 20% pay cut.

It said it would be supporting employees as much as possible, and noted that it had “ regretfully commenced consultation with a number of employees across the group about possible redundancy before the recent escalation in the Covid-19 crisis”.

Sir Robert McAlpine

Construction firm Sir Robert McAlpine is preparing to furlough most of its 2,000 staff. According to an email seen by Construction Enquirer, the company said that unless it acted quickly it might run out of cash before the pandemic is over, putting the business at risk of collapse.

It said furlough was “the best opportunity” it had to protect jobs and the business. Those retained as “active workers” would need to take a 20% pay cut, while the executive board and senior leadership team will take a 40% reduction in pay, the email said.

“Our aim is to get as many of you as possible back working full-time as soon as we can,” it continued. “We will be reviewing all decisions relating to furlough and pay on a month by month basis and as soon as we can open our sites and return to fully operational status, we will.”

Disney

Workers on the set of Disney’s The Little Mermaid remake in the UK are being retained under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. According to film industry news website TheWrap, staff have been informed that they will remain without work until the end of May unless production resumes before then or does not proceed as planned.

Pre-production of the film and several other Disney productions, was shut down on 13 March.

Evening Standard

The London Evening Standard has imposed a 20% pay cut on some staff and furloughed others, in response to declining advertising revenues because of the coronavirus. It is halting the publication of its weekly magazine, ES, which the editor, former chancellor of the exchequer George Osbourne, said was part of the “hard decisions” it had taken to “keep our people in jobs and go on bringing the paper to you during this crisis”.

It is not yet clear how many staff have been furloughed and how many have been asked to take a pay cut.

