HR shut out of climate change projects

Half of UK employers are not involving HR in their climate strategies, according to research from Willis Towers Watson. Its HR and climate change study has found that while almost all companies feel that employees have a key role in how they deliver their climate strategies, only half had involved HR in delivery. Forty per cent had no intention of involving HR in their climate plans in future, furthermore. As the UK prepares to host the UN Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in November, many employers are considering their environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies. However, Willis Towers Watson found that only 13% of organisations have a written climate statement included in their employer value proposition (EVP). Just a fifth communicate their climate strategy and targets to employees. Many organisations had made progress in different areas, such as forming dedicated climate change teams or creating board-level roles such as chief sustainability officer. A quarter have introduced climate-related pay incentives for executives, it found.
