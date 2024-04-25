John Lewis publishes job interview questions to aid preparation

John Lewis Partnership has published the job interview questions candidates could be asked on its careers site to help people feel more comfortable about the process and encourage applications.

The partnership, which owns John Lewis and Waitrose, has outlined the recruitment process and the values it looks for in its ‘partners’ on its careers site.

It has shared a range of questions candidates could be asked in a job interview, to help potential recruits prepare examples of where they have met the criteria John Lewis Partnership is looking for.

Publishing the potential questions has specific benefits for neurodivergent people, but it said the decision would also assist a broad range of candidates who might feel daunted by the recruitment process.

Talent acquisition lead Lorna Bullett said: “We want the right people, from a variety of backgrounds with the best talent to join our organisation. It makes absolute business sense to find ways of helping candidates to really demonstrate what they can do so that we get the right fit for the role.

“Anyone who has ever recruited will know that there are sometimes candidates who would be capable of performing to a high standard in a role but don’t always give the best performance at an interview. It made us question why we couldn’t do something different with the assessment process and we decided to publish our interview questions. Early indications show this is working well for us and candidates.”

Bullett said the interview process will still be rigorous and candidates can expect follow-up questions based on their initial answers.

“Interviewers can very quickly get a sense of whether their answers are authentic and based on real experience by asking probing follow-up questions and technical questions prompted by their answers,” she added.

The example questions vary depending on seniority, and cover areas ranging from communication and customer skills, to inclusion and strategic thinking.

