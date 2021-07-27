MenopauseDiscriminationEquality & diversityLatest NewsWellbeing

MPs consider how to tackle menopause discrimination

by Ashleigh Webber
Caroline Nokes, chair of the Women and Equalities Committee
amer ghazzal / Alamy
Caroline Nokes, chair of the Women and Equalities Committee
amer ghazzal / Alamy

A group of MPs will scrutinise legislation and workplace practices to see whether more can be done to stamp out menopause-related discrimination and support women to stay in work longer. The Women and Equalities Committee’s inquiry will look at whether further legislative requirements are needed to better support employees who experience the menopause and it will report on how policies can be shaped in order to improve gender equality. In particular, it will look at whether legislation is needed to encourge organisations to develop menopause policies. According to a 2019 CIPD and Bupa survey, three in five menopausal women were negatively affected at work and almost 900,000 had left their jobs as a result of menopause symptoms. “Excluding menopausal women from the workplace is detrimental to our economy, our society and our place on the world stage,” said committee chair Caroline Nokes. “Despite the fact that hundreds of thousands of women in the UK are currently going through the menopause – a process that can be both physically and mentally draining – it is ignored in legislation. It is time to uncover and address this huge issue, which has been left near-invisible for far too long.” Under the Equality Act 2010, menopause discrimination is largely covered under three protected characteristics: age, sex and disability discrimination. The Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 legislates for safe working, which extends to the working conditions when experiencing menopausal sym
