Meta employees hung out to dry with benefit removal

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California
askarim / Shutterstock.com
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California
askarim / Shutterstock.com

Employees at Facebook parent company Meta are up in arms after it informed staff on that it would be cutting down on perks such as free laundry, dry cleaning and a free evening dinner at its Silicon Valley campus.

A company spokesperson confirmed the changes to tech website Protocol, explaining that the free evening meal would be moved to 6.30pm rather than 6pm, meaning that those who get the last shuttle bus home would miss out.

“Our culinary services are first and foremost an onsite perk for people while they’re working in the office … We want food to be served to meet that need while people might be working late,” Tracey Clayton told the site.

Employees vented their frustrations at the planned changes to benefits on anonymous corporate messaging board Blind, with one claiming the company was “ruthlessly” cutting benefits.

One wrote: “Laundry benefits GONE. I have been using laundry benefit and love that cleaners come home, pick up stuff and bring it back…. Why, why WHY??”

Another Meta spokesperson, Andrea Beasley, said the decision to revamp the benefits package had come as the company moved to a more hybrid working model. Meta employees are due to return to the office at the end of this month.

Meta ways of working

Nick Clegg: a mighty power among the Metamates

Could the metaverse take hybrid working to the next level?

XpertHR benefits and allowances survey 2021: Health and wellbeing benefits

“As we return to the office, we’ve adjusted on-site services and amenities to better reflect the needs of our hybrid workforce,” she said in a statement. “We believe people and teams will be increasingly distributed in the future, and we’re committed to building an experience that helps everyone be successful.”

While certain popular benefits have been removed, Meta also announced it would increase a “wellness stipend” for workers from $700 to $3,000. Employees can spend this money on physical or mental health services, financial planning, child- or petcare.

One employee from the company’s food service team welcomed the free-meal delay, claiming that employees had been “cramming three- to 10 boxes full of steak to take them home”.

In February, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the company would be updating its “values and cultural operating system”, and that employees would be known as “Metamates”.

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

