Frontline emergency workers added to self-isolation exemption list

Covid-19
Food supply chain staff made exempt from self-isolation
Covid-secure: 14 things employees want in their workplace
Employers report staff shortages as thousands of workers pinged
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The list of workers in England exempted from self-isolation if ‘pinged’ has been expanded further to include frontline emergency services personnel and some transport workers.
Food supply chain staff made exempt from self-isolation
Covid-secure: 14 things employees want in their workplace
Employers report staff shortages as thousands of workers pinged
Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.