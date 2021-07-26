Frontline emergency workers added to self-isolation exemption list

PoliceCoronavirusTestingPublic sectorLatest News

The list of workers in England exempted from self-isolation if ‘pinged’ has been expanded further to include frontline emergency services personnel and some transport workers. Frontline police, fire service and Border Force workers will be able to take daily Covid-19 tests rather than self-isolate, as will those involved in the transportation of critical goods and supplies and the smooth running of the transport network, including rail infrastructure, ports, airports and haulage. The workers will be able to continue working if they test negative for Covid-19 after being alerted about potential contact with a Covid-19 case via the NHS Covid-19 app or NHS Test and Trace. They will need to take daily tests for the usual self-isolation period. They join a list of critical workers who were made exempt from self-isolation requirements last week, including people working in the food supply chain. Fully-vaccinated workers in “exceptional circumstances”, including some NHS staff, air traffic controllers, and railway signallers, will also be allowed to continue working if they are exposed to someone who has the virus. The government hopes that 200 workplace testing sites will be established. Organisations and staff taking part in the scheme will be provided with guidance about the protocols they must follow. Home secretary Priti Patel – from whom the Police Federation
