New chief people officer at NHS Property Services

NHS Property Services has appointed Rina Pandya as its new chief people officer.

She started at NHSPS in 2016 as its head of HR, progressing to head of people in 2018 and latterly head of people, transformation and culture in 2022.

Before joining NHSPS – which manages more than 2,755 properties across England, around 10% of the NHS estate – Pandya held senior HR roles at the Department of Health and Social Care, as well as British Gas owner Centrica and PR company Publicis Group.

In her new role within NHSPS’s executive leadership team, she will help shape the organisation’s people strategy with a focus on inclusivity. She will also drive its “get, grow, keep” talent attraction and retention approach.

“I am delighted to take this next step in my career. I have seen NHSPS go from strength to strength, and I am excited to lead a function who work collectively to create an inclusive and supportive culture,” she said.

“Our colleagues are the backbone of the business – they are the ones who place our customers at the heart of all we do – and we will continue to support them in our primary purpose to enable excellent patient care.”

NHSPS chief executive Martin Steele said: “Rina has shown dedication and commitment to NHSPS’s values, and has worked tirelessly to embed a culture where colleagues are supported day in day out.

“We are excited to see her flourish in her new position as together we aim to make NHSPS an even better place to work. Rina and her team will proactively focus on colleague wellbeing and create an open and inclusive environment where everyone can reach their full potential.”

 

Ashleigh Webber

